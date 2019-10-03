|
|
|
Calvey Sylvia Joyce Wife of the late Joseph Calvey
of Aspley Guise, sadly passed away
at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital
on 27th September 2019,
aged 73 years.
Cherished memories left behind
for her children Kevin,
Keith, Sarah, David & Terry,
her grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, on
Wednesday 9th October 2019
at 10.45am. Flowers are welcome.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road
Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019