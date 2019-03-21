|
WARD Susan
'Sue' Sadly passed
away on
27th February 2019
after a short illness, aged 73 years.
Wife of Pete, Mum, Nan, Great Nanna, Sister, Auntie and friend to all.
A celebration of Sue's life will take place on Friday 5th April 2019 at
The Salvation Army, Ramsons Avenue, Conniburrow, MK14 7BA at 10.30am followed by committal at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Sue are for the Children's Centre of local The Salvation Army and can be sent, by cheque payable to 'The Salvation Army', care of
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
