Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan McGregor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan McGregor

Notice Condolences

Susan McGregor Notice
McGregor
Susan Jean
(Known as Sue Nash) Passed away at
Willen Hospice surrounded by
her family and friends on the
1st July 2019 aged 68 years.
Sue will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 26th July 2019 at 2pm
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Sue has requested for everybody
to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.