|
|
|
McGregor
Susan Jean
(Known as Sue Nash) Passed away at
Willen Hospice surrounded by
her family and friends on the
1st July 2019 aged 68 years.
Sue will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 26th July 2019 at 2pm
in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Sue has requested for everybody
to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019