McGarragh
Susan Elizabeth Sadly passed away on the
19th May 2019 aged 71 years.
She will be greatly missed by
her family and friends.
A service to celebrate Susan's life will take place on Friday 7th June at 1pm
at St Mary's Church, Wavendon.
All are welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
Parkinsons UK, cheques made payable to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
