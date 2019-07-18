Home

Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Sue Lidsey

Sue Lidsey Notice
Lidsey Sue Passed away peacefully on 15th July, aged 71 years.

She was a much loved wife,
mother and grandmother
who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The service to celebrate Sue's
life will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 29th July at 2.00pm.
Please do not wear black.

Family flowers only
but donations, if wished,
for the benefit of 'Willen Hospice'
may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 18, 2019
