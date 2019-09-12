|
|
|
GREEN Shirley Susan of Bradville, sadly passed away
on the 3rd September 2019 aged 80.
Very much loved by
her late husband Ron,
son Darren and his partner Jo,
grandchildren and
great-grandchildren,
she will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at 2.30pm on Tuesday 17th September
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations
in Shirley's memory are for the
PSP Association and can either
be placed in the plate at the service
or made by cheque sent care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019