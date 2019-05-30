|
|
|
Hobbs Sheila Mae Wife of Raymond and loving mother of Kenneth, Ian, Susan and Shaun;
Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Sheila passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd May 2019 at her home with her family aged 84.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends
The funeral service is to take place
6th June at Willow Chapel Crown Hill Crematorium at 11:45am.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
Read More