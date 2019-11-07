|
|
|
Scott Russell Priestman
(16.12.1981 - 06.11.2010)
My son who meant so much
And was loved by all he knew
Who left behind a trail of tears
And precious memories too
We loved the sunshine in his smile
And the kindness in his heart
But heaven saw that he was tired
Which meant we had to part
It's been 9 years since that fateful day
Sweet angels hear our prayer
Guard him with your tender wings
And treat him with great care
For he was loved by one and all
Words can't begin to say
How much we wish
with all our Hearts
He was here with us today
Always loved and remembered
x By those closest to him x
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019