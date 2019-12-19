Home

Sandra Coy

Sandra Coy Notice
COY Sandra Passed away suddenly on
4th December 2019 at her home in
Newport Pagnell aged 54 years.
Dearly loved by her two children
John and Kim, fiancée James,
sisters Linda and Davina, brothers, nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Sandra will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 23rd December at 10.45am
in St Peter & St Paul's Church,
Newport Pagnell.
All flowers welcome or donations
to Diabetes UK which can be left in the collection as you leave the Church,
by cheque to the Funeral Directors
or directly to the charity.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019
