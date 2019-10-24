Home

Roy Timson

Roy Timson Notice
Timson Roy Charles Passed away peacefully on
18th October 2019 aged 82.

Roy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia, son Gary, daughter Angela and all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Crownhill Crematorium, Willow Chapel on Friday 1st November at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for the Alzheimer's Society and can be left in the plate at the Chapel,
or cheques made payable to the charity sent care of

H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019
