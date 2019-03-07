|
|
|
BARTON Roy Graham Of Simpson Village, passed away suddenly on 14th February 2019,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Ruth and
father of Sarah and Robert.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A service to celebrate Roy's life takes place at St. Mary's Church, Woburn
on Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Battlesden Church restoration fund, cheques made payable to Battlesden Church, also cash donations will be put towards providing a seat in Simpson Village in his memory. Donations can either be placed in the plate in Church or sent
to HW Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More