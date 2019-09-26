Home

WOODWARD Rose Of Bletchley, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday
17th September 2019, aged 99.
Beloved wife of the late Jim Woodward, dearest of Mums to David and Denise and much loved Nanny to her
Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
A celebration of Rose's life to be held
at The Willow Chapel, Crownhill,
Milton Keynes, on Wednesday
2nd October 2019 at 10.15am.
No dark colours at the funeral please.
Family flowers only, donations to
Willen Hospice
c/o H.W Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Street, Bletchley, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019
