Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
01:15
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
Rose Howard Notice
HOWARD Rose Of Bolbeck Park,
formerly of Bradwell Common,
passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on 1st August 2019, aged 88 years.
A much loved wife of the late John,
a dearly loved mum of
Steve and Peter and grandma
of Evie and Andrew.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Tuesday 20th August at 1.15pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
in memory of Rose for the
COPD Foundation may be left
in the plate at the crematorium
or cheques made payable
to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019
