Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Ronald Perry Notice
PERRY, MBE Ronald Leslie Formerly of Old Bradwell, sadly
passed away on 5th November 2019
at Burlington Hall Care Home
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband to the late Joyce,
father, father-in-law, grandee and
great-grandee.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 28th November 2019
at 2.45pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however donations, if desired, for
Diabetes UK may be sent payable to
the charity care of
H.W. Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019
