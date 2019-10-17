Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lott

Notice Condolences

Ronald Lott Notice
Lott Ronald Edward Ron Lott, aged 91 years, of Bletchley,
peacefully passed away surrounded
by his family, on Monday
7th October 2019.
Much loved husband of
the late Marcelle,
loving dad to Stephen and Jackie
and brother of Joyce and
the late Alice and David.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 28th October 2019
at 1.00pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
All family and friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason and Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.