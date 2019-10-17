|
|
|
Lott Ronald Edward Ron Lott, aged 91 years, of Bletchley,
peacefully passed away surrounded
by his family, on Monday
7th October 2019.
Much loved husband of
the late Marcelle,
loving dad to Stephen and Jackie
and brother of Joyce and
the late Alice and David.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 28th October 2019
at 1.00pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
All family and friends are
respectfully invited.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Willen Hospice, cheques made payable
to the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason and Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019