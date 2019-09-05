|
|
|
WEBB Ron Of Sherington, formerly Olney.
Passed away peacefully at
Milton Keynes Hospital on
16th August 2019, aged 83 years.
Ron will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 12th September
at 2pm in St Lauds Church,
Sherington.
Family flowers only.
Donations to British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection as you leave the Church, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque
to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019