PAYNE Ron Of Shenley Church End,
passed away at
Milton Keynes University Hospital
on Friday 21st June 2019,
aged 92 years.
A much loved husband
of the late Marguerita.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium,
Oak Chapel on Friday
26th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Willen Hospice may be left in
the plate at the crematorium
or cheques made payable to
Willen Hospice sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 27, 2019
