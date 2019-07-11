Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Roger Whalley Notice
Whalley Roger Sadly the old boy passed away
on the 2nd July 2019, aged 74.
A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and G.G Daddy. He will be sadly missed
and fondly remembered always.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 23rd July at 2.45pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Please wear bright colours, no black. At Roger's request, no flower wreaths, just a single flower of your choice
to place on the coffin.
Donations, if desired, are for the Macmillan Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital, cheques may be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 11, 2019
