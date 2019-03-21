Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Roger Tomlinson Notice
TOMLINSON Roger James Of Little Linford, passed away on
1st March 2019, aged 74 years.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th March at 11.45am
in Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations for Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be left in the collection plate or cheques payable to TVAA may be sent to
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
A memory tribute book will be at Mason's for friends of Roger
to sign until the date of the funeral
or at the service.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 21, 2019
