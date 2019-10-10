|
Woolford Robert Thomas Passed away peacefully on 26th September,
aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband of Margaret, Father to Paul and Stephen
and an adored Grandfather
and Great Grandfather,
who will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
The service to celebrate Robert's life will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 2.45pm.
All flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Heritage & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road,
Bletchley
MK2 2EZ
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019