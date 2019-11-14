Home

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor Notice
Taylor Robert James 62
Milton Keynes

16/08/1957 ~ 24/ 10/2019

God saw you getting tired,
a cure was not to be.

So, He put His arms around you
and whispered, "come with me".

With tearful eyes we watched
you and saw you fade away.

Although we loved you dearly,
we could not make you stay.

Please join the family in
celebrating Robert's life on
Wednesday 20th November 2019
at 11.30am at All Saints Catholic
Church, Corfe Crescent, off
Whaddon Way followed by Burial
at Selbourne Avenue at 12.30pm.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 14, 2019
