Ratcliffe Robert "Cass" Peacefully passed away at home
aged 83 years on 9th November 2019.
Loving husband of Anne,
father to Stephen and David.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 6th December at 1.00pm
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Willen Hospice may be left in the collection plate
as you leave the chapel.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019