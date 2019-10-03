Home

Richard Stothart Notice
Stothart Richard John A dearly and deeply loved husband, father and grandad passed away peacefully aged 72 at Willen Hospice
on 27 September, with his wife
and daughter by his side.
Richard, a former publican of
The White Hart in Stoke Goldington, will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and he will forever
be in their hearts.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Wednesday 9th October at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Willen Hospice will be gratefully received and may be left in the collection plate as you leave the chapel or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019
