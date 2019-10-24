Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Dansteed Way
Crownhill
Richard King

Notice Condolences

Richard King Notice
King Richard
(Dick) Of Old Wolverton, sadly passed
away suddenly at his home on
12th October 2019, aged 73 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Penny. Devoted Dad to Shaun and Wayne
and Grandad to Scott, Bailey,
Lexie and Chester.
Co-founder of King & Meakins, Wolverton. He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The Funeral service will be held on Monday, 4th November, 10.45am at the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Dansteed Way, Crownhill. MK8 0AH.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made to MND Association (Motor Neurone Disease) and can either be placed in the plate at the service or made by cheque and sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons,
68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 24, 2019
