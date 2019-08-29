Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Reginald Felce Notice
Felce Reginald William
'Reg' Passed away at Bletchley House
Care Home on the 15th August
2019, aged 98 years.
He will be greatly missed by his
wife Pat and all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 5th September at
1pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, are for Macmillan Cancer Support, cheques made payable to
the charity can be sent care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
