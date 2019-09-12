Home

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
14:45
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Pieter Scholte Notice
Scholte Pieter of Fenny Stratford.

After a long and courageously fought battle with cancer, Pieter passed away on 8th September 2019, aged 66 years.
The funeral service to celebrate Pieter's life will take place at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Friday 20th September at 2.45pm. Family flowers only as the family
would appreciate donations to
Willen Hospice who helped care for Pieter at home. Donations may be
left in the collection as you leave the Chapel or forwarded to

Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway
Bletchley
MK2 2EH
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019
