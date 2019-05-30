Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30
St Laud's Church
Sherington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Smith

Notice Condolences

Philip Smith Notice
SMITH Philip Edward, BEM Of Sherington, passed away on
25th May 2019, aged 92 years.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Laud's Church, Sherington on Thursday 6th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Philip are for The Oxford Heart Centre,
which may be left in the collection at Church or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.