SMITH Philip Edward, BEM Of Sherington, passed away on
25th May 2019, aged 92 years.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Laud's Church, Sherington on Thursday 6th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Philip are for The Oxford Heart Centre,
which may be left in the collection at Church or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:
H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on May 30, 2019
