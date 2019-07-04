|
|
|
OSBORNE Philip John of Bolbeck Park
sadly passed away in Willen Hospice
on the 27th June 2019 aged 57.
Philip was very much loved by his wife Dawn, his children Chris, Paul, Steven and Louise, his brother Derrick, his sisters Elaine, Karen and Allison and
his mother and father, Rose and Mac.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
His warm personality reached many
people throughout his life,
bringing laughter and happiness to
anyone lucky enough to meet him.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 17th July at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Philip
are for Willen Hospice and
can be placed in the container
in the Chapel or by cheque sent care
of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019