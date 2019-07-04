OSBORNE Philip John of Bolbeck Park

sadly passed away in Willen Hospice

on the 27th June 2019 aged 57.

Philip was very much loved by his wife Dawn, his children Chris, Paul, Steven and Louise, his brother Derrick, his sisters Elaine, Karen and Allison and

his mother and father, Rose and Mac.

He will be sadly missed

by all his family and friends.

His warm personality reached many

people throughout his life,

bringing laughter and happiness to

anyone lucky enough to meet him.

The funeral service will take place on

Wednesday 17th July at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.

Family flowers only please

but donations in memory of Philip

are for Willen Hospice and

can be placed in the container

in the Chapel or by cheque sent care

of H W Mason and Sons,

9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,

MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112. Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019