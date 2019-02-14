Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Bletchley
191 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2ED
01908 646 424
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
14:30
The Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Peter West Notice
West Peter William Passed away peacefully
at Milton Keynes Hospital
on the 2nd February 2019,
aged 82 years.

A loving Husband to Floss.
A loving Dad, Father in Law, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle
to all of his family.

He will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place
on 21st February 2019 at
The Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes at 2.30pm

Family flowers only are requested.
Donations, if desired, can be made on the day of service for Dementia UK

Co-Operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
