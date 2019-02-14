Home

Peter Berry Notice
Berry Peter Martin
Passed away at home on
9th January 2019,
aged 70 years.
Peter will be missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 20th February 2019
in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please,
however donations gratefully
received in memory of Peter
are for 'Help for Heroes'
and can be sent, by cheque
payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 14, 2019
