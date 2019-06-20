Home

Peter Andrews Notice
Andrews Peter David Of Bletchley, passed away on
7th June 2019, aged 70 years.
Treasured husband of Ingrid, Father
of Lorraine and Sharon, Father-in-law to Neil and Grandad to Charlotte and Liarna, Peter will be sadly missed and never forgotten by all who knew him.

The funeral will take place on
Thursday 27th June 2019 in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 12.15pm. Casual, non-black
clothing requested.

No flowers please, however if you wish to bring a single flower to place on Peter's coffin at the end of the service please do. Donations in memory of Peter are for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' and can be given at the service or sent by cheque payable
to the charity care of:

H.W Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 20, 2019
