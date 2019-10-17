|
ADAMS Peter Paul
(Monty) Sadly passed away
on 3rd October 2019 aged 78.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great granddad.
He will be missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place
on Monday 28th October
in St George's Church, Wolverton
at 12:45pm.
Peter worked at the Wolverton Works all his life, his family would like to extend a warm welcome to anyone
who knew him.
Family flowers only and donations,
if desired, to benefit any
animal
or Alzheimer's Society.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019