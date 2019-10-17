Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:15
Crownhill Crematorium Willow Chapel
PAGE Peggy Of Newport Pagnell, passed away
peacefully on 1st October 2019.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Crownhill Crematorium Willow Chapel
on Friday 25th October at 10.15am.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Peggy for
Tickford Abbey Care Home or the
R.S.P.C.A may be left in the plate at the
crematorium or cheques made
payable to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019
