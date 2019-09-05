|
|
|
MURPHY Patricia Rose Sadly passed away on
26th August 2019.
Will be sadly missed by her husband Mick, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family,
friends and Bobby.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th September
at 10.00am in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are for
Oxford Hospitals Charity.
Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019