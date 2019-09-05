Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Murphy

Notice Condolences

Patricia Murphy Notice
MURPHY Patricia Rose Sadly passed away on
26th August 2019.
Will be sadly missed by her husband Mick, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family,
friends and Bobby.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 12th September
at 10.00am in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired are for
Oxford Hospitals Charity.
Cheques can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.