|
|
|
GOLDNEY Patricia Mary
'Pat' Sadly passed away at
Westbury Grange Care Home
on 15th September 2019
aged 85 years.
A very much loved mother to
Barbara, Tony and Jayne, grandmother
to Nicola, Jacqueline and Joanne,
mother in law to Sue and Michael.
Pat will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 1st October at
Crownhill Crematorium in the
Oak Chapel at 1.15pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations to Willen Hospice
may be left in the collection as
you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to
the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019