Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Goldney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Goldney

Notice Condolences

Patricia Goldney Notice
GOLDNEY Patricia Mary
'Pat' Sadly passed away at
Westbury Grange Care Home
on 15th September 2019
aged 85 years.
A very much loved mother to
Barbara, Tony and Jayne, grandmother
to Nicola, Jacqueline and Joanne,
mother in law to Sue and Michael.
Pat will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Tuesday 1st October at
Crownhill Crematorium in the
Oak Chapel at 1.15pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations to Willen Hospice
may be left in the collection as
you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to
the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.