|
|
|
WHITE Pamela Margaret Passed away peacefully on
11th November 2019, aged 88 years.
Pamela will be remembered with love by all who knew her.
The funeral takes place on Tuesday 10th December in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pamela
for the RSPCA can give on the day or be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019