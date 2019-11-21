Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela White

Notice Condolences

Pamela White Notice
WHITE Pamela Margaret Passed away peacefully on
11th November 2019, aged 88 years.
Pamela will be remembered with love by all who knew her.

The funeral takes place on Tuesday 10th December in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Pamela
for the RSPCA can give on the day or be sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:

H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road
Bletchley
MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -