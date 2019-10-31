Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00
St George's Church
Wolverton
Olive Wickson Notice
Wickson Olive (Formerly Godwin
and Webb).

Sadly passed away on the
21st October 2019
aged 87.
A much loved wife,
mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

She will be missed
by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Service to take place
Thursday 7th November in
St George's Church, Wolverton at 10.00am, followed at approximately 11.15am by the committal for the close family at Wolverton Cemetery.

Close family flowers only and
donations if desired, to benefit
Macmillan Cancer Unit,
Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Co-op funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
