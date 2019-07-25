Home

Norman Mansfield Notice
MANSFIELD Norman Francis
'Stormy Norman' Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on the 11th July 2019 aged 75 years.
Will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service will take
place on Tuesday 30th July at 2.30pm in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, are for Willen Hospice. Cheques can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 25, 2019
