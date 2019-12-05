|
|
|
Allen Norman Leonard Of Lovatt Fields Retirement Village, previously of Whalley Drive, Bletchley, sadly passed away on
15th November 2019
aged 91 years.
Husband of the late Eileen.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 9th December at 1.15pm
in Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or donations to Willen Hospice would be appreciated and can be sent c/o
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019