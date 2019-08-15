Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:00
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Nicholas Scardifield Notice
Scardifield Nicholas
"Nick" Passed away peacefully
on 4th August 2019.
Much loved husband and
brother, proud stepfather and
wonderful grandad.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 19th August at 1.00pm
in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations, if desired may be sent
for Diabetes UK via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 15, 2019
