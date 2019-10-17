|
ROUSSEAU Nicholas
(AKA Nick Moore) Our lovely son sadly passed away
on 8th October, aged 47 years.
Our hearts are broken.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and fiancée Kim,
and all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 24th October
at 2pm at Crownhill
Crematorium, Oak Chapel.
All flowers welcome or
donations in Nick's memory for
Willen Hospice can be left in
the collection on leaving the chapel
or by cheque care of
H.W. Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019