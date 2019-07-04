Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-op Funeralcare Milton Keynes
71 High Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:15
Crownhill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carroll

Notice Condolences

Nancy Carroll Notice
Carroll Nancy
(Nan) Latterly of Stony Stratford but originally from Blyth, Northumberland.
Passed away on 10th June 2019,
aged 84.
Mother to Son Peter, Daughter in Law Sue and Gran to their children James, Jonathan and Victoria and also to Jordan, Samantha and Natalie.
GG to her great grandchildren who will miss her special humour and extraordinary kindness.
Loved and missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at 12.15pm on Friday 12th July 2019
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations welcome to the
British Heart Foundation.
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices