Carroll Nancy
(Nan) Latterly of Stony Stratford but originally from Blyth, Northumberland.
Passed away on 10th June 2019,
aged 84.
Mother to Son Peter, Daughter in Law Sue and Gran to their children James, Jonathan and Victoria and also to Jordan, Samantha and Natalie.
GG to her great grandchildren who will miss her special humour and extraordinary kindness.
Loved and missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at 12.15pm on Friday 12th July 2019
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations welcome to the
British Heart Foundation.
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 4, 2019