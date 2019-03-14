|
|
|
Callow Muriel
'Rose' Sadly passed away at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford,
on 2nd March 2019,
aged 81 years.
Cherished memories left behind
for her husband Milford,
daughters Tricia and Alison,
son in law Mark, grandchildren
Imogen, Jonathan and Elena and
all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place in the West End United Church, Wolverton, on Thursday
21st March 2019 at 1.45pm
followed by a committal in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please
but donations gratefully accepted
on behalf of World Vision or
John Radcliffe Hospital Heart Unit.
For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes, Bucks
MK11 1DT, Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 14, 2019
