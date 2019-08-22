Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:15
Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium
Monica Druce Notice
DRUCE Monica Passed away peacefully on
12th August 2019 at Tickford Abbey,
Newport Pagnell, aged 96 years.
Sadly missed by her daughter Hilary, granddaughter Carolyn, her late grandson Paul and five
great grandchildren.
Monica will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 30th August at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to
Willen Hospice may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel, forwarded directly to the Charity or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 22, 2019
