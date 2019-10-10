Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Millicent Crickmay

Millicent Crickmay Notice
CRICKMAY Millicent Helen Passed away on 2nd October 2019, aged 95 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter & St Paul Church,
Newport Pagnell on Monday
21st October at 12.00pm, followed by a committal at Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 1.00pm.
All flowers welcome or donations to 'The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association' or 'Cancer Research UK' can be left in the collection as you leave the church or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to:

H.W. Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 10, 2019
