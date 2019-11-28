|
|
|
Miklos
A Etienne Sadly passed away peacefully after a long illness on
16th November 2019, aged 58 years, with his family by his side.
He will be greatly missed by his
mum, brothers, sisters, nieces,
friends and neighbours.
The funeral will take place at
St Augustines Church, Heelands on Thursday 12th December at 11.30am, followed by a burial at
Wolverton Cemetery.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019