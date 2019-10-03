Home

Hill Mike Passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital on 18th September, aged 66 years.

An very much loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather
who will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.

The service to celebrate Mike's life will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 11th October
at 10.45am

Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to benefit Willen Hospice may be left following the service or sent

c/o Heritage & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley MK2 2EZ
01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 3, 2019
